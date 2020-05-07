Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Heard

Independent music venues are asking for your support for federal financial relief amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge The Tremolords at Will's Pub - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
  • The Tremolords at Will's Pub
It's an inarguable fact that smaller independent venues help form the backbone of a music scene in a city, and are often key in giving support and spotlight to bands on the rise. Locally speaking, places like Soundbar, Will's Pub, Uncle Lou's and the Haven Lounge (and many more) are places that have hosted an amazing array of diverse and exciting sounds. And those venues, as well as venues all around the country, could definitely use some help right now.

Concert venues in Orlando have been closed since mid-March, and in Florida's phased reopening plans they will be among the very, very last things to re-open. There's a good chance that some clubs and spaces might not even be able to hang on long enough to reopen, as the coronavirus pandemic  and a spotty federal and state government response  stretches on.



To that end, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a newly formed coalition of independent venues and promoters, is acting as an advocate for these music havens and putting out a clear and impassioned  call for federal assistance.

NIVA, already 1,200 members strong and including notable locals like Will's Pub, Norsekorea and Orlando Amphitheater, is asking for tax relief and grants from the federal government to help tide them over because bill don't stop even if the music does. In a recent Rolling Stone piece, a NIVA representative told Rolling Stone that "90% of its 1,300 member venues report they do not have cash on hand to last more than six months without federal intervention, and 55% say they do not have enough to last more than three months." So things are getting more urgent by the day.

NIVA has a link on their website here where you can click through and send an automatic email to those who represent you in the House of Representatives and Senate. Support these small businesses that contribute to the local economy and the local culture. Send your message in support of independent venues here.

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

