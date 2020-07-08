SeaWorld to host 'Flicks and Fireworks' drive-in movie event this weekend

The drive-in movie revival continues, and now SeaWorld's getting in on the socially distanced action.
SeaWorld on Tuesday announced "Flicks & Fireworks," a weekend's worth of drive-in movies set to take place in their parking lot, in just a few days.
Pop-up drive-in movie events are having a moment now locally, with both the Epic Theaters and Enzian/Bungalower staging them over the last few months.
Each night, there will be a few local food trucks TBA, fireworks at 9 p.m. and then a movie following that. The three movies showing this weekend are Shark’s Tale, A Dog’s Purpose, and the 1984 version of The Karate KidFireworks & Flicks runs July 10-12. Tickets can be purchased here. Cost is $50 per vehicle.
