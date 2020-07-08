CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

SeaWorld to host 'Flicks and Fireworks' drive-in movie event this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 8:41 AM

click image Fireworks over SeaWorld - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
  • Fireworks over SeaWorld

The drive-in movie revival continues, and now SeaWorld's getting in on the socially distanced action.

SeaWorld on Tuesday announced "Flicks & Fireworks," a weekend's worth of drive-in movies set to take place in their parking lot, in just a few days.

Pop-up drive-in movie events are having a moment now locally, with both the Epic Theaters and Enzian/Bungalower staging them over the last few months.

Each night, there will be a few local food trucks TBA, fireworks at 9 p.m. and then a movie following that. The three movies showing this weekend are Shark’s Tale, A Dog’s Purpose, and the 1984 version of The Karate Kid

Fireworks & Flicks runs July 10-12. Tickets can be purchased here. Cost is $50 per vehicle.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

