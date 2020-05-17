Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Enzian Theater announces drive-in screening of 'The Princess Bride' and it sells out in 30 minutes

Posted By on Sun, May 17, 2020 at 11:15 PM

On Sunday afternoon, Maitland's Enzian Theater dropped the big news that they were kicking off a run of pop-up, drive-in movie screenings beginning later this month. The first movie to get the spotlight was a canny choice, the absurdist cult rom-com The Princess Bride.

Princess Bride is going to be screened on May 22 at 2846 Curry Ford Road, in the Curry Ford West District, with a $10 suggested donation entry fee.



But here's the catch: Within 30 minutes of announcing the show, tickets sold out completely. Enzian promises future screenings in the series, but cinephiles are going to have to have an itchy credit card finger.



