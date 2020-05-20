Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Drive-in movies come to Mount Dora this week, starting Thursday

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 10:59 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EPIC THEATRES OF MOUNT DORA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Epic Theatres of Mount Dora/Facebook

"You're gonna need a bigger … car."

Word comes via Mount Dora Buzz that the drive-in movie trend is arriving in Mount Dora this very week. Epic Theatres at Mount Dora is launching a drive-in movie series in their parking lot that focuses heavily on classic titles. Mount Dora's Epic now joins Theatres in Clermont and West Volusia that have already started their own drive-in screenings.



It all starts tonight, Thursday, May 21, with a double feature of Jaws and Back to the Future.

click to enlarge Jaws - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Photo courtesy Universal Pictures
  • Jaws

Tickets are $20 per car (per movie) and there will be an open concession stand. Showtimes and ticketing information can be purchased here.

Check the Epic Theatres of Mount Dora Facebook page and website for more screening information.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

