Drive-in movies come to Mount Dora this week, starting Thursday
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 10:59 PM
Photo courtesy Epic Theatres of Mount Dora/Facebook
"You're gonna need a bigger … car."
Word comes via Mount Dora Buzz
that the drive-in movie trend is arriving in Mount Dora this very week. Epic Theatres at Mount Dora is launching a drive-in movie series
in their parking lot that focuses heavily on classic titles. Mount Dora's Epic now joins Theatres in Clermont and West Volusia
that have already started their own drive-in screenings.
It all starts tonight, Thursday, May 21,
with a double feature of Jaws
and Back to the Future.
Photo courtesy Universal Pictures
Jaws
Tickets are $20 per car (per movie) and there will be an open concession stand. Showtimes and ticketing information can be purchased here
.
Check the Epic Theatres of Mount Dora Facebook
page and website
for more screening information.
