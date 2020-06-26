CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida just suspended all alcohol consumption at bars statewide

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge bar-1000.jpg

After the Department of Health reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, the state is suspending the consumption of alcohol at all bars statewide.



The announcement was made Friday afternoon on Twitter by Halsey Beshears, the Secretary of Department of Business & Professional Regulation. “Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide,” wrote Beshears.
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation also confirmed the ban minutes later.

There's still plenty of details that aren't clear. According to the Executive Order, which you can read in its entirety here, establishments are still allowed to serve alcohol, as long they derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of on-site booze. Establishments that derive more than 50 percent of gross sales from alcohol, will not be able to continue to operate.

However, bars will be able to continue selling pre-packaged alcohol.

The order was made shortly after the state reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record that absolutely demolishes the state’s previous record of 5,511 new cases, which was just set on Wednesday.

Florida now has a 13.5 percent positivity rate for new tests conducted, and has had 24 straight days with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. click to tweet
While admitting Florida isn’t ready for Phase 3 reopening, DeSantis has previously said that he would not “roll back” any restrictive measures, and has resisted a statewide mask order.

Today, the Governor of Texas announced that his state would close all bars, and roll back restaurant occupancy.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10 percent, the State of Texas would take further action,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”

Florida now has a 13.5 percent positivity rate for new tests conducted, and has had 24 straight days with new cases near or over 1,000 per day.

According to Johns Hopkins, "On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days."

UPDATED: 06/26/20 1:20 p.m. Updated with links to, and info on, the executive order.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's largest shareholder may be pushing the company into bankruptcy Read More

  2. Gov. DeSantis says Florida isn't ready for third phase of reopening Read More

  3. The owner of the Knight's Bar near UCF says his establishment is being used as a 'scapegoat' Read More

  4. Dense Saharan dust plume to reach Florida this week, impacting hurricane season Read More

  5. LeptoConnect reviews: Real or scam? [2020 Update] Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation