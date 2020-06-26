Florida just reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases, obliterating previous record

click to enlarge Image via Florida Department of Health

New COVID-19 cases for Friday, June 26

Today, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record that absolutely demolishes the state’s previous record of 5,511 new cases, which was just set on Wednesday.

The agency also reported nine new deaths, and 212 hospitalizations. Florida now has a 13.5 percent positivity rate for new tests conducted.

According to Johns Hopkins, "On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days."

In total, Florida now has 114,018 confirmed cases, 3,327 deaths, and 13,987 hospitalizations. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals.

The Central Florida region’s total case numbers stands at 18,269, with a death toll of 292. Orange County reported 1,062 new cases for a total of 7,848. Seminole had 198 new cases and has had 1,966 total, while Osceola posted 164 new cases to bring their total to 1,485.

While speaking at Thursday's bill-signing event in Tampa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida isn’t ready for Phase 3.

“We never anticipated necessarily doing anything different in terms of the next phase at this point anyways,” DeSantis said. “We are where we are. Obviously, South Florida is where they are. I think the main thing is just for folks to look, in May, if you remember end of April, May all the way through, you know coronavirus was relatively quiet in Florida. You had manageable cases. Our positivity rate was 4 or 5 percent consistently.”

On Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called for a statewide requirement that people wear face masks in public places, a request that has been rejected by DeSantis, who has so far only urged people to follow health guidelines.“I'm confident that people, if you follow guidelines, if you follow the instructions from the local and the state and the federal officials, you know, you can do things in a low-risk way,” DeSantis said.Florida has now had 24 straight days with new cases near or over 1,000 per day.