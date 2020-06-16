JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The Gist

WWE suspends Orlando tapings after wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WWE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy WWE/Facebook

At 2:14 p.m. WWE provided Orlando Weekly with a statement on this story regarding masks and audience rules at their tapings: "Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”



In another sign that professional – and collegiate, while we're at it –
sports are resuming too quickly, a WWE performer who is part of their developmental talent roster has tested positive for COVID-19. The test results led the company to suspend scheduled tapings Tuesday at the WWE's Orlando Performance Center, while WWE wrestlers and developmental talent, and all production employees, get tested.

This unnamed wrestler was last present at the Orlando Performance Center on June 9. Developmental wrestlers train on-site at the Performance Center, wrestle for NXT tapings and they have been used as "audience members" during recent tapings of WWE's bigger Raw and Smackdown television shows.

Alarmingly, this news broke right around the same time that WWE issued an edict banning face masks at tapings for wrestlers and production staff, according to veteran wrestling journalist and insider Dave Meltzer, telling employees that, if you want to wear a mask, just stay at home. Wrestling reporter Bryan Alvarez confirmed this news on Twitter.

And according to Forbes, there were even a "limited number" of fans allowed into the audience Monday Night's Raw taping, right after which the news broke on social media about the positive test after Raw aired.

There were even a "limited number" of fans allowed into the audience for Monday Night's Raw taping, just before the news broke on social media. click to tweet

Reportedly, WWE talent found out about this late Monday night the same way the rest of us did, through the internet.

This is not the first time a WWE employee has tested positive – a non-wrestling employee tested positive in late March – but this is the first time one of their wrestlers has tested positive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave WWE the "essential business" green light to continue to hold their television tapings in Orlando as back in April, a decision that may or may not have been related to the America First Action PAC, chaired by WWE owner Vince McMahon's wife Linda, doing a multimillion dollar ad buy for Trump in Florida.

For the last few months, WWE has been taping the majority of its content, including Raw, Smackdown, as well as NXT and other related programming, at their Orlando Performance Facility.

As of this writing, the plan is to resume tapings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 17.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Amid Florida's biggest coronavirus spike, some Central Florida businesses close their doors after guests and staff test positive Read More

  2. Florida man bitten in the face by an alligator while looking for his Frisbee, say police Read More

  3. Orlando Sentinel and other Florida papers stop publishing online databases of arrest mugshots Read More

  4. Publix won't let employees wear Black Lives Matter face masks Read More

  5. Jacksonville is hosting the Republican National Convention on 60th anniversary of city's KKK race riot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation