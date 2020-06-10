Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Three UCF football players test positive for coronavirus a week after training resumes on campus
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Photo courtesy UCF Knights/Facebook
Just a week into the University of Central Florida's Knights
football program starting individual player workouts, three players have tested positive for coronavirus.
60 students returned to campus last week to begin voluntary individual training regimens, as part of a first wave of student-athletes invited back to campus. And even under new cleaning and social regimes, UCF confirmed yesterday that three players have already tested positive.
UCF Athletics stated
that contact tracing will be undertaken and the Florida Department of Health will be advising the program on follow-up for those in close contact.
The athletes are currently quarantining on campus and UCF's COVID-19 medical team will be monitoring symptoms for that period. These cases have been reported to Orange County's Health Department. In the meantime, workouts will continue, according to Spectrum News 13
.
As college athletes attempts to join in on the gradual reopening of the country, several NCAA programs
have already seen players test positive for coronavirus including Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida State, Marshall and Oklahoma State.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.
