Three UCF football players test positive for coronavirus a week after training resumes on campus

Florida Department of Health will be advising the program on follow-up for those in close contact.

Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida State, Marshall and Oklahoma State.

Just a week into the University of Central Florida's Knights football program starting individual player workouts, three players have tested positive for coronavirus.60 students returned to campus last week to begin voluntary individual training regimens, as part of a first wave of student-athletes invited back to campus. And even under new cleaning and social regimes, UCF confirmed yesterday that three players have already tested positive. UCF Athletics stated that contact tracing will be undertaken and theThe athletes are currently quarantining on campus and UCF's COVID-19 medical team will be monitoring symptoms for that period. These cases have been reported to Orange County's Health Department. In the meantime, workouts will continue, according to Spectrum News 13 As college athletes attempts to join in on the gradual reopening of the country, several NCAA programs have already seen players test positive for coronavirus including