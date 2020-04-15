Pro-Trump PAC run by McMahon pledged $18.5 million the same day DeSantis deemed WWE an 'essential business' in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via WWE

Earlier this week, it was discovered that the Governor's office had declared WWE an “essential business” during the coronavirus pandemic, a label that allows the wrestling league to continue taping events at their Orlando studio.

The “essential” label didn’t make much sense to anyone, and in our first article, we speculated that either a massive campaign donation was promised or DeSantis thought spandex-clad guys wrasslin' counted as church.

Well, we weren’t that far off.

On the same day that WWE was deemed an “essential business,” the American First Action political action committee, which is chaired by WWE owner Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda, announced a total of $18.5 million in television advertisement spending in the Orlando ($11.3 million) and Tampa ($7.1 million) media markets.

According to a press release from the super PAC, the money will be used for pro-Trump broadcast advertising from Labor Day through Election Day.