Pence and DeSantis pay unmasked visit to Beth's Burger Bar in Orlando

Adult man and Vice President of the United States Mike Pence joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a lunch visit to an Orlando Beth's Burger Bar location on Wednesday, following Pence's delivery of personal protective equipment to a nursing home, and ahead of a tourism industry roundtable.

Neither man wore a mask to the restaurant, and the two frequently failed to keep the recommended social distance of six feet from others. TMZ jumped on the story with their signature all-caps excitement.

