Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

Bloggytown

VP Mike Pence, visiting Florida to say cruise travel is safe, may have been exposed to coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Vice President Mike Pence's meeting with cruise ship industry leaders in Florida echoed commonly reserved coronavirus warnings from the Trump administration: take precautions while on a cruise and everything will be fine.

"It is safe for healthy Americans to travel," he said Saturday in the meeting, which was also attended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state and local officials at Port Everglades. Save for the elderly and those who already have underlying health conditions, said Pence, the coronavirus should not prohibit people from taking a trip or a cruise.

A few federal agencies, though, expressed great concern with cruise travel. The state department said on Sunday that being on a cruise ship increases the risk for contracting coronavirus and being subjected to quarantines, and that Americans should avoid cruise ship travel. The CDC issued a similar warning about cruise ships, especially for the elderly and those with health issues, and long plane rides. Resisting officials urging the president to say so himself, Donald Trump, citing the potential harm it could cause both industries, has reportedly opted against publicly warning the elderly against such travel.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MIKE PENCE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Mike Pence/Twitter
Pence said he asked cruise lines to "step up their efforts to protect" those on board, both passengers and crew, and the port communities upon which those on board depart and return.

Cruise lines and the CDC teamed up over the weekend to screen more passengers for coronavirus before they board ships, test people onboard, and devise a protocol to swiftly return who has contracted the virus to land.



While on his Florida visit, Pence could have been exposed to the virus himself. He met with students from Sarasota Military Academy. Now, reports the Tampa Bay Times, a student from the school is under self-quarantine because they may have been in contact with the virus.

The student wasn't at the meeting with the vice president, but Pence's office reached out to the school to see if there was any way charting potential exposure back to his visit with 44 students from the Sarasota school. School officials say they can't disclose if the student shared any classes with any of the students who visited with Pence.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Suspect accused of switching Lake County voter registrations from Democratic to Republican Read More

  2. Two more case of coronavirus reported in Florida Read More

  3. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Marc Anthony postpones this weekend's Orlando show due to severe back pain, new date in April announced Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation