Mike Pence to visit Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver PPE, will he wear a mask?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mike Pence/Facebook

Vice President Mike Pence is due to visit an Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver a shipment of personal protective equipment. While he's there, he'll talk tourism and Florida's phased reopening in a roundtable discussion with area hospitality and tourism bigwigs.

Additionally, WFTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be meeting with Pence to discuss Florida's reopening as part of this trip. This nursing home visit is part of Pence's initiative to get more PPE into thousands of nursing homes.

One hopes that Pence will model better behavior around the high-risk folks at the nursing home than on his maskless visit to the Mayo Clinic at the end of April. And though Pence later appeared to be contrite about that mistake, we just can't forget this May 8 video of a Pence staffer telling some Iowa food execs to take off their protective masks before the Vice President came out for a roundtable ... on controlling coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking facilities.