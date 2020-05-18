Mike Pence to visit Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver PPE, will he wear a mask?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mike Pence/Facebook

Vice President Mike Pence is due to visit an Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver a shipment of personal protective equipment. While he's there, he'll talk tourism and Florida's phased reopening in a roundtable discussion with area hospitality and tourism bigwigs.

Additionally, WFTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be meeting with Pence to discuss Florida's reopening as part of this trip. This nursing home visit is part of Pence's initiative to get more PPE into thousands of nursing homes.