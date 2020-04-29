Social Distancing at 85mm: Savannah, Delaney Park 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Savannah, Delaney Park

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?

I work for Gatorland, “the Alligator Capital of the World,” and since the park is closed we’ve been very busy bringing Gatorland to the people through various live interactive forums. School of Croc is our Facebook Live show airing every morning at 10 a.m. except Sundays. And then in the afternoons at 3 p.m. we do live YouTube videos from our channel, Gatorland Vlogs.

Do you have any takeout recommendations?

I’ve been eating a lot of Tijuana Flats tacos! It’s pretty much my daily.

Any local Orlando residents or businesses streaming on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube you recommend?

I definitely feel like Gatorland is leading the pack when it comes to live interactive educational social media. All of our platforms are putting out amazing content right now. Plus we’ve had lots of quality time to spend with our reptiles lately and I know they love it! Plus I’m a big fan of Anna Eskamani’s “Run the World” video compilation. That made me wanna run for office. Zooming in to Real Radio 104.1 every morning and getting to see and participate in conversations with a cast of friends I’ve known for years has been a blessing.

Any new hobbies you’re finally getting a chance to work on?

I’ve been working on speaking Spanish and doing a better job at editing YouTube videos.

Top three things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?

I can’t wait to see all the kids faces when Gatorland opens up! I miss all the smiles and giggles and laughs and questions! Their joy fuels me and it is definitely one of the things I miss the most. The visitors that come to Orlando have all that happy vacation energy and I definitely feel a void there, but on the flip side of that, I am enjoying the pockets full of quiet. Hearing the birds outside, watching snakes slither by because there aren’t people everywhere to be frightened of, and watching the alligators bellow, listening to their rumbles and roars uninterrupted is its own symphony.

If you could be anywhere else besides your house right now, where would you like to be?

I got back from a conservation trip to Australia right before this all started and have since missed a trip to India where I was going to work with some amazing animals. Hopefully things clear up soon as I should be headed to Cuba soon!

What are you reading these days?

I’m currently reading a book called In the Belly of the Beast about wildlife conservation and I’m studying The Genesis of Animal Play. My fun read is Donde Viven Los Monstruos or Where the Wild Things Are in Spanish so I can practice. That way I can read it to the kids in Cuba on my next trip.

Any streaming recommendations?

I’ve watched a few of the Master Class Series online. Steve Martin and RuPaul both have great ones.

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Savannah, Delaney Park

_

This story appears in the April 29, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.