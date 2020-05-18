As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady promised a big announcement today, and, well basically it’s a fancy jar of unproven coronavirus supplements.
This morning, while COVID-19 cases continue to grow
in Florida and gyms reopen to the public, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champ announced he’s selling a non-FDA approved, homeopathic medley of vitamins that allegedly will “activate your immune system.”
Appropriately called “Protect,” the vitamins essentially contain the same ingredients as a $12 pack of Emergency-C, but with more coronavirus-buzzworthy additions like elderberries and larch tree.
Of course, Protect is being co-released under Brady’s TB12 brand and nutrition start-up VitalFit, which his company acquired back in January
.
Brady announced the new supplements on Twitter. "PROTECT is our new immunity blend supplement created to support a healthy immune system to help you stay strong," wrote the quarterback.
"Check this out, you're gonna love it!" added Brady in an Instagram Live post
.
If you make it to the supplement's website, you'll find a lengthy pitch, aimed at athletes whose bodies may now be susceptible to "bacteria, viruses and outside threats."
“Tough workouts, long days, and too much stress can leave you—and your immune system — burnt out. Research shows that everyday stress can limit the production of white blood cells while high-intensity training can reduce levels of key antibodies — leaving your body susceptible to bacteria, viruses, and outside threats,” reads the TB12 website
, which seems to be going out of it’s way to say everything excerpt “Hey, take these while working out during the coronavirus outbreak.”
“From supporting natural killer cells to replenishing antibodies post-exercise, Protect helps activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way,” continues the site.
Sure, all of this may be true, and why not take some vitamins right now?
But it’s hard to ignore the timing of the release and the asterisk on the front label that states: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Strangely, Protect already has one review on its site (for 5 stars no less), from some guy named HR, even though it debuted today and there's a giant red warning on the site that says "due to circumstances beyond our control related to COVID-19, orders containing this item may take an additional 3-5 business days to ship."
But this isn't anything new for Brady, as CBS Senior Editor Chris Towers
pointed out, the QB also once endorsed a sports drink that promoted concussion "protection."
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.