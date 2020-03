The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules

All swimming pools at the Villages, Florida largest retirement mecca packed with Trump-loving Baby Boomers, were forced to close this week because residents refused to obey rules about social distancing.According to the Village-News.com , the local recreation department posted rules stating that no more than 10 people were allowed in a pool at once over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Boomers gonna Boomer and the public pools remained packed, which then forced Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to shut 'em all down.FromPools aren’t the only things closed in the Villages. The Sumter County retirement community has also ceased all music celebrations at town squares, church gatherings have been cancelled, and local movie theaters have also closed.On a very related note, a recent poll released this week from NPR and PBS Newshour found that less than 40% of Republicans in the U.S. currently view the coronavirus as a real threat, which is troubling since the case numbers are only growing and the virus is extremely dangerous for people over 65.As of right now, there are 10,755 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 390 of those being in Florida.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press