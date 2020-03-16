OUC suspends electricity and water disconnections, as Orlando residents stay home to avoid coronavirus

click to enlarge
OUC customers who fall behind on their bills will not have electric or water services turned off – at least for the foreseeable future.
"During this time of uncertainty, we have suspended OUC service disconnects due to nonpayment until further notice," said
a letter from Orlando Utilities Commission general manager and CEO Clint Bullock on Friday. "As your hometown utility, we’re committed to helping our customers, employees and community through times of need."
The state's second largest municipal utility, OUC provides electricity, water, and lighting services to more than 240,000 customers, delivering juice to the residents of Orlando, unincorporated areas of Orange County, and the city of St. Cloud in Osceola County.
The company is led by a five-member governing board
that includes Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
"We understand that these services are essential no matter what obstacles face our community," said Bullock's letter. "As the true impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) become more real each day, I want you to know that we at OUC stand ready to do all we can to ensure our services remain uninterrupted."
He noted that OUC's offices have replaced onsite meetings with teleconferencing and videoconferencing.
_
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Orlando's restaurants, venues and hospitality workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously – but also call ahead to venues to make sure an event is still happening. As always, follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.