Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Bloggytown

OUC suspends electricity and water disconnections, as Orlando residents stay home to avoid coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 2:19 AM

click to enlarge ouc-truck.jpg
OUC customers who fall behind on their bills will not have electric or water services turned off – at least for the foreseeable future.

"During this time of uncertainty, we have suspended OUC service disconnects due to nonpayment until further notice," said a letter from Orlando Utilities Commission general manager and CEO Clint Bullock on Friday. "As your hometown utility, we’re committed to helping our customers, employees and community through times of need."

The state's second largest municipal utility, OUC provides electricity, water, and lighting services to more than 240,000 customers, delivering juice to the residents of Orlando, unincorporated areas of Orange County, and the city of St. Cloud in Osceola County.
"During this time of uncertainty, we have suspended OUC service disconnects due to nonpayment until further notice." click to tweet
The company is led by a five-member governing board that includes Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"We understand that these services are essential no matter what obstacles face our community," said Bullock's letter. "As the true impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) become more real each day, I want you to know that we at OUC stand ready to do all we can to ensure our services remain uninterrupted."



He noted that OUC's offices have replaced onsite meetings with teleconferencing and videoconferencing.

_
Due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Central Florida events have been postponed or canceled. Orlando's restaurants, venues and hospitality workers could use your support right now. Order takeout, buy gift cards and tip generously – but also call ahead to venues to make sure an event is still happening. As always, follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Channel 2 meteorologist Amy Sweezey is leaving WESH, but not Central Florida Read More

  2. Takeout rules, as Tokyo Ramen Fusion comes to West Colonial, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes opens in SoDo, and more Orlando restaurant news Read More

  3. Orlando cancels city gatherings of 250 or more, as coronavirus cases rise in Florida Read More

  4. First Orlando-area coronavirus case confirmed in Seminole County Read More

  5. An ongoing list of events and shows canceled in Orlando because of coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation