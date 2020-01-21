Pizza Bruno will finally expand its Curry Ford location

click to enlarge
Pizza Bruno at 3990 Curry Ford Road
After releasing the news that their long-awaited Mills 50 location would unfortunately not be opening
last September, Pizza Bruno has another restaurant expansion in the works.
Instead of finding another location to serve pizzas, Pizza Bruno will be expanding into the space right beside its 3990 Curry Ford Road location, as confirmed by restaurant owner Bruno Zacchini III.
"We have tossed around a few ideas from a takeout-specific space to just adding more in-house seats, a walk-in, and potentially more kitchen space, maybe a new oven as well," Zacchini told The Daily City
.
The expansion will add 650 square feet of space to the restaurant.
While a date hasn't been set in stone, it's safe to say that the expansion won't be meager. Zacchini told us last year
that he was looking to expand his current location on Curry Ford Road to offer takeout service, a specialty grocer and a larger prep area.
Zacchini is mulling over how to best utilize the amount of projected new space at this time.
