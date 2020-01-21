Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Tip Jar

Pizza Bruno will finally expand its Curry Ford location

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge Pizza Bruno at 3990 Curry Ford Road - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Pizza Bruno at 3990 Curry Ford Road
After releasing the news that their long-awaited Mills 50 location would unfortunately not be opening last September, Pizza Bruno has another restaurant expansion in the works.

Instead of finding another location to serve pizzas, Pizza Bruno will be expanding into the space right beside its 3990 Curry Ford Road location, as confirmed by restaurant owner Bruno Zacchini III.

"We have tossed around a few ideas from a takeout-specific space to just adding more in-house seats, a walk-in, and potentially more kitchen space, maybe a new oven as well," Zacchini told The Daily City.

The expansion will add 650 square feet of space to the restaurant.



While a date hasn't been set in stone, it's safe to say that the expansion won't be meager. Zacchini told us last year that he was looking to expand his current location on Curry Ford Road to offer takeout service, a specialty grocer and a larger prep area.

Zacchini is mulling over how to best utilize the amount of projected new space at this time.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

  2. Looks like Tim Tebow has finally had the sex Read More

  3. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  4. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of creating sex game with 'points' for sleeping with staff Read More

  5. Florida is buying 20,000 acres of Everglades to protect it from oil drilling Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation