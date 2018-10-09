Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Site of the future Slice by Pizza Bruno - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Site of the future Slice by Pizza Bruno
If your mouth watered at the news of Pizza Bruno offering lunch service, then you'll positively salivate at the thought of Pizza Bruno expanding to the downtown core AAAAAND Mills 50.

We can't share full details (as yet) about the downtown location, but we can tell you that Pizza Bruno will open a satellite locale next month inside an existing drinking institution, offering counter service.

Owner Bruno Zacchini tells me that pizza, wings, salads and, yes, those addictive garlic knots will be served.

Come early next year, Slice by Pizza Bruno will offer (you guessed it) pizza slices out of the wee building at 1011 N. Mills Avenue in between Public Storage and the Rise Above Tattoo shop.
click to enlarge Bruno Zacchini - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Bruno Zacchini
Zacchini says he's finalizing plans with his architects on the Mills 50 pizzeria.



And if that ain't news enough for you, Zacchini says he's looking to expand his current location on Curry Ford Road to offer take-out service, a specialty grocer and a larger prep area.

OK, there's more. Come later this week, all of Pizza Bruno's dough will be naturally leavened.

Zacchini's spent the last three days on a culture and will use it to make a dough following a 48-hour ferment.

All that amounts to a superbly flavorful crust – one that's thin and bubbly; crisp yet yielding; and easy on the stomach.

Check back next week when we'll reveal Pizza Bruno's downtown locale.

Until then, try and control your drooling.

