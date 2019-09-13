Slice by Pizza Bruno won't open in Mills 50 after all

View this post on Instagram

Welp after the better part of year it’s sad to say that this concept at 1011 N.Mills will not be happening. I could go into detail but it’s not anyone’s fault just sometimes things don’t work out and it is what it is. The concept as a whole may happen one day but as for this location on mills it will not. So in the mean time go grab a pie @official_pizza_bruno and get stoked about @bagelbruno opening soon!!! #slice #KOED