Friday, September 13, 2019

Slice by Pizza Bruno won't open in Mills 50 after all

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Almost a year after we announced that Slice by Pizza Bruno would open on Mills Avenue, we have the unfortunate task of un-announcing its opening.

"Welp after the better part of year it’s sad to say that this concept at 1011 N. Mills will not be happening" Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini posted on Instagram.
Seems Zacchini and property owner Minesh Patel, who also owns Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors two doors down, couldn't make things work, but Patel says he's had a lot of interest and is confident the space will "lease with no trouble."

Patel would prefer the space be leased as a restaurant.

Zacchini, meanwhile, is busy building out Bagel Bruno, the joint Pizza Bruno/Foxtail Coffee bagel concept going into the old Hubbly Bubbly space in College Park.



Expect Bagel Bruno to open the first week of October – but, as we've all come to learn, restaurant opening dates are moving targets.

