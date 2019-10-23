Tip Jar

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Lake Mary's Kona Poké expanding to second Seminole County city

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KONA POKÉ
  • Photo via Kona Poké
We told you back in January about Kona Poké opening in Lake Mary, when the fast-casual Hawaiian-style concept joined an already crowed market of new poké places. Now the owners have announced a second location will open in Sanford in November.

The 1,300-square-foot restaurant will serve up poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and toppings, along with vegan, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from house signature poké bowls or build their own. Sides like soup, salads and mochi ice cream round out the healthy-Hawaiian menu.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KONA POKÉ
  • Photo via Kona Poké
The new restaurant will open with a BOGO bowl deal and drinks specials. The first location in Lake Mary celebrated their opening with a sale on all Kona Beers for $2. The owners have yet to announce the official opening details or date for the new location, which will be at 1813 WP Ball Blvd. in Sanford, but we expect to hear details soon.

"We are very excited to be opening another restaurant, and we think Sanford will be a great location for us," says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III.

Kona Poké is scouting out new franchisees and has additional store deals in the works in Central Florida and South Florida, including a new restaurant located in West Orlando planned for 2020.



Oviedo already has Pokéworks, with another location coming soon to downtown Orlando. Poké Hana opened on Colonial, and Island Fin Poké is opening down in Lake Nona. You can find out more about the new Kona Poké contender at www.konapokebowls.com.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KONA POKÉ
  • Photo via Kona Poké
