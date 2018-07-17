Pokéworks is set to open in Oviedo at the end of September

click image
Photo by Pokeworks via Facebook
Pokéworks, one of the fastest growing poke chains in the country, announced it will open its first Orlando-area location at the end of September.
The Hawaiian-style poke restaurant will be located at 25 W. Mitchell Hammock Road in the new Stonehill Plaza in Oviedo.
Pokéworks co-founder Peter Yang was recently named as one of Forbes' 2018 "30 Under 30 in Food and Drink." The chain currently has 20 locations across the North America and 35 more locations coming soon.
The company is credited with helping introduce the “poke burrito” to the food scene with a viral video
on Facebook that has now gathered over 50 million views and 317,000 shares.
Pokéworks says it serves sustainable, seasonal and natural ingredients as part of its commitment to responsibly source seafood. The menu will feature the new Signature Works LimónChili Poke Bowl, which incorporates lemon, chili, sea salt and parsley, from chef-collaborator Sheldon Simeon, executive chef and owner of Maui’s Tin Roof and alumnus of Bravo's Top Chef
.
The menu also offers a "Poke Your Way" options that allows guests to build their own poke bowl, burrito or salad to accomodate their desires and nutritional needs. Each meal option lets customers choose a base, a protein, mix-ins, flavors, toppings and crunch.
