Monday, January 14, 2019

Kona Poké opening new location in Lake Mary

The Orlando area has yet another poke contender.

Rapidly growing fast-casual poke chain Kona Poké will open a new location in Lake Mary at the end of the month.

Located at 242 Wheelhouse Lane, the new outpost will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday, Jan. 25. To ring in the special occasion, guests can score a poke bowl and add a drink for $9.99, and all Kona Beer will be just $2 for the entire day.
Beside Hawaiian-style poke bowls, Kona also features soup, salads and mochi ice cream.

Kona Poké is just the most recent of a slew of poke concepts popping up in the Orlando area. Pokéworks recently opened in Oviedo with another spot coming soon to downtown Orlando. A few months back, Poké Hana also opened on Colonial, and Island Fin Poké is on the verge of opening down in Lake Nona.



