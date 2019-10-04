Bloggytown

Friday, October 4, 2019

Dogs from the Bahamas are up for adoption at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click image Chucky, 2-year-old male. - PHOTO VIA PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando/Facebook
  • Chucky, 2-year-old male.
Nine Bahamian dogs are in need of forever home, after traveling 862 miles to Orlando, displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

click image Adventure, 2-year-old female - PHOTO VIA PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando/Facebook
  • Adventure, 2-year-old female
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando collaborated with rescue partners to bring the dogs to Florida in September. Four of the dogs who made the journey had to be quarantined for two weeks, until they were healthy enough for adoption. Three of the four are being treated for heartworms.

click image Waggy, 1-year-old male. - PHOTO VIA PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando/Facebook
  • Waggy, 1-year-old male.
There are two males, 2-year-old Chucky and 1-year-old Waggy, and two females, 1-year-old Bernice and 2-year-old Adventure. The other five dogs will remain quarantined for the next two weeks until they are cleared for adoption.

There's a link on the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Facebook page collecting donations for these pups and the other animals at the shelter. "Pupdates" will also be posted on their Facebook page.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO
  • Image via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
