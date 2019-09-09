Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 9, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida boy who donated his Disney savings to Hurricane Dorian evacuees receives big surprise

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DISNEY / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Disney / YouTube
A 6-year-old boy who made headlines by spending his Disney World savings to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees was just given a big surprise by the theme park.

Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville turned 7 on Sunday and received a knock on the door from Disney representative Marilyn West and a busload of cast members and characters.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DISNEY PARKS / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Disney Parks / YouTube
He had spent a year saving for his birthday trip to Walt Disney World, but during a visit to his grandmother to South Carolina, he saw evacuees fleeing the coast ahead of the storm. Bell decided to open a tent-covered hot dog stand and give out food and drinks using his savings.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DISNEY PARKS / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Disney Parks / YouTube
"The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at, Bell told South Carolina's WJBF-TV. "I wanted to be generous and live to give."
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DISNEY PARKS / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Disney Parks / YouTube
After trading in his Disney World birthday money for hot dogs, chips and bottles of water, he knew it would take another year to save up. That's why Sunday's visit was particularly special.
The park offered Bell a VIP getaway experience later in September, and Delta airlines jumped onto Twitter to offer airfare.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DELTA / TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Delta / Twitter
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest campaign cash haul includes $25,000 each from Florida Realtors, Duke Energy and tobacco Read More

  2. Credit card skimmers found at Florida gas stations after Hurricane Dorian Read More

  3. More details revealed on Winter Park opening of Dexter's New Standard Read More

  4. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith draws Republican reelection challenger Read More

  5. Florida is joining an antitrust investigation of Facebook Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation