'Johnny’s House' and XL 106.7 collect donations for the Bahamas at Friday morning broadcast in Baldwin Park

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Global Empowerment Mission, Inc
On Friday morning, "Johnny’s House" and XL 106.7 will be broadcasting from Baldwin Park, in front of Gator’s Dockside. You can stop by and visit the broadcast, and drop off donated goods requested by the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
The event is in conjunction with GEM (Global Empowerment Mission) and Runway to Hope to collect supplies desperately needed in the Bahamas.
The drop-off address is 4900 New Broad Street in Baldwin Park, but the actual collection site is about 50 yards away, in the circle across from Gator’s Dockside. The image below marks the location drop-off with an X.
click to enlarge
Donations can be made directly to Global Empowerment Mission on their website at: https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/hurricane-dorian
Monetary donations will help the most, along with these items being requested:
- Life Jackets/Floatation Device
- Large sturdy waterproof bags
- Heavy duty garbage bags
- Solar fans/lights
- Large tarps
- Chain saws
- Generators
- Fuel/oil for generators
- Non perishable food items
- Dry formula and dry milk products
- Cleaning supplies
- Mold remediation items
- Hygiene products
- Feminine products
- First add items and kits
- Advil, Tylenol etc for adults and children
- Hand sanitizer
- Medical gloves
- Masks
- Diapers and Wipes
- Baby food and formula
- Pedialite (powder packs)
- Gator aide/Electrolites/hydration powder
- Rehydration salts
- Tents
- Flashlights
- Batteries (especially D)
- Matches/lighters
- Repellent
- Solar battery and solar chargers
- 30 gallon or larger storage containers with lids
- Plastic wrap
- Duct tape / packing tape
- Solar flood lights
- Hand saws
- Work gloves
- Can openers
- Sanitizer wipes
- Water purification devices
- Disposable plates and cups
- Camp stoves
- Butane tanks
- Utensils
- Nails
- Wrenches/Hammers/Tools
- Candles
- Pet food canned and dry
- Toilet paper
Note: they are not accepting
clothing, furniture, bedding, toys, charcoal and wood.
Here is our ongoing collection
of opportunities to donate and volunteer to help the people of the Bahamas.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.