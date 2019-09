'Johnny’s House' and XL 106.7 collect donations for the Bahamas at Friday morning broadcast in Baldwin Park

click to enlarge Photo via Global Empowerment Mission, Inc

click to enlarge Image via XL1067

Life Jackets/Floatation Device

Large sturdy waterproof bags

Heavy duty garbage bags

Solar fans/lights

Large tarps

Chain saws

Generators

Fuel/oil for generators

Non perishable food items

Dry formula and dry milk products

Cleaning supplies

Mold remediation items

Hygiene products

Feminine products

First add items and kits

Advil, Tylenol etc for adults and children

Hand sanitizer

Medical gloves

Masks

Diapers and Wipes

Baby food and formula

Pedialite (powder packs)

Gator aide/Electrolites/hydration powder

Rehydration salts

Tents

Flashlights

Batteries (especially D)

Matches/lighters

Repellent

Solar battery and solar chargers

30 gallon or larger storage containers with lids

Plastic wrap

Duct tape / packing tape

Solar flood lights

Hand saws

Work gloves

Can openers

Sanitizer wipes

Water purification devices

Disposable plates and cups

Camp stoves

Butane tanks

Utensils

Nails

Wrenches/Hammers/Tools

Candles

Pet food canned and dry

Toilet paper

On Friday morning, "Johnny’s House" and XL 106.7 will be broadcasting from Baldwin Park, in front of Gator’s Dockside. You can stop by and visit the broadcast, and drop off donated goods requested by the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.The event is in conjunction with GEM (Global Empowerment Mission) and Runway to Hope to collect supplies desperately needed in the Bahamas.The drop-off address is 4900 New Broad Street in Baldwin Park, but the actual collection site is about 50 yards away, in the circle across from Gator’s Dockside. The image below marks the location drop-off with an X.Donations can be made directly to Global Empowerment Mission on their website at: https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/hurricane-dorian

Monetary donations will help the most, along with these items being requested:Note: they are not acceptingclothing, furniture, bedding, toys, charcoal and wood. Here is our ongoing collection of opportunities to donate and volunteer to help the people of the Bahamas.