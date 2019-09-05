Bloggytown

Thursday, September 5, 2019

4Rivers and the COOP raising funds Sunday for Hurricane Dorian Bahamas relief

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE COOP
  • Photo courtesy The Coop
4Rivers Smokehouse and the COOP are hosting a benefit Sunday supporting those devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

“As Floridians, we know all too well the destruction hurricanes can cause and it saddens us to see the devastation caused in the Bahamas by Dorian,” said John Rivers, 4 Rivers Founder and CEO said in a prepared statement.

4 Rivers Smokehouse will serve up food at its locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is offering to-go and online orders, too.

The COOP will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is serving breakfast all day.



The restaurants are usually closed on Sunday, but will sometimes open for charity events, like the chain did in 2016, following the Pulse nightclub shooting.

4Rivers' downtown Orlando location will stay closed on Sunday. Here's a list of the Central Florida locations that will be opening for the benefit:

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Carrollwood, 14330 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Kissimmee, 874 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Longwood, 1869 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Orange Park, 220 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse South Tampa, 623 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse UCF/East Orlando, 11764 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Winter Garden, 1047 S Dillard St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

· 4 Rivers Smokehouse Winter Park, 1600 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

· The COOP, 610 W Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789

But if barbecue's not your thing, here's a roundup of other ways to help those in the Bahamas.

