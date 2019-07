The Boathouse was the only Orlando spot to make OpenTable's '100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America'

click to enlarge Photo via the Boathouse/Facebook

The Boathouse, a staple of Disney Springs, was the only Orlando-based restaurant to crack into OpenTable's list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America.What makes the Boathouse so scenic? It certainly doesn't hurt that it sits on a lake with a view of Disney Springs, not to mention its Dockside Bar, water taxi, and "only-in-Florida" interior decor.Other Florida restaurants included on the list include Le Mar in Miami, Ulele in Tampa and the Salt Rock Grill in St. Petersburg. Florida had 15 restaurants on the list this year, second only to California, which had 24.If you're planning some road trips, the full list can be seen on OpenTable's website