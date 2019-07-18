Central Florida for Good partners with Ben and Jerry's for Winter Park scavenger hunt

click image
-
Photo via Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream/Facebook
Central Florida for Good, an association of "purpose-driven" businesses, and Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream will co-host a scavenger hunt in Winter Park from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, along the oak-canopied paths of Park Avenue
.
Participants will be able to explore local shops, boutiques, restaurants and more along the main strip of the downtown historic district while scrounging for raffle tickets from participating businesses.
Local spots participating in the hunt include Ten Thousand Villages
, First Congregational Church
, The Tugboat and The Bird
, Writer’s Block Bookstore
, Synergy
, The Spice and Tea Exchange
, Origins
and more. These businesses were selected for their eco-friendly and sustainable mindsets.
Once the tickets are found, participants can head over to Ben and Jerry's at 521 S. Park Ave., close to Rollins College, to enjoy free ice cream and the chance to win raffle prizes.
To learn more about the event, visit the Central Florida for Good website
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.