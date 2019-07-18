Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Central Florida for Good partners with Ben and Jerry's for Winter Park scavenger hunt

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 1:28 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BEN AND JERRY'S ICE CREAM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream/Facebook
Central Florida for Good, an association of "purpose-driven" businesses, and Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream will co-host a scavenger hunt in Winter Park from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, along the oak-canopied paths of Park Avenue.

Participants will be able to explore local shops, boutiques, restaurants and more along the main strip of the downtown historic district while scrounging for raffle tickets from participating businesses.

Local spots participating in the hunt include Ten Thousand Villages, First Congregational Church, The Tugboat and The Bird, Writer’s Block Bookstore, Synergy, The Spice and Tea Exchange, Origins and more. These businesses were selected for their eco-friendly and sustainable mindsets.

Once the tickets are found, participants can head over to Ben and Jerry's at 521 S. Park Ave., close to Rollins College, to enjoy free ice cream and the chance to win raffle prizes.



To learn more about the event, visit the Central Florida for Good website.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  2. Florida Sen. Rick Scott randomly calls Democrats 'anti-Semitic' to defend Trump's tweets Read More

  3. Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October Read More

  4. Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer has us feeling like winners already Read More

  5. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights features Ghostbusters for the first time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation