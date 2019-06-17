Orlando counter-protest 'Win With Love' rally will host the baby Trump balloon

click to enlarge
-
Photo cred: babytrumptour.org
As President Donald Trump takes the stage Tuesday night at the Amway Center in Orlando to kick off his 2020 re-election campaign, his gaseous orange twin – a baby Trump balloon – will be there, waiting for him.
It's been said that imitation is the greatest form of flattery. So with that in mind, the president will most surely blush when he arrives in the City Beautiful tomorrow to find the Trump baby balloon that gained notoriety when it was featured
at an anti-Trump protest in London last year.
"We plan to win with love, and we LOVE Baby Trump," says Ida Eskamani, one of the organizers of the Trump rally counter-protest Win With Love, which used a GoFundMe account to raise money to rent the hot air-filled infant. "The Baby Trump balloon has become an internationally recognized symbol of President Trump's regular temper tantrums that endanger this country and our desperate need for an adult in the White House. It is also a symbol of resilience; in the midst of darkness, we can find joy in a giant, inflatable baby."
So far, the Baby Trump balloon has flown over protests in places like the U.K., Ireland, Argentina and France. It's also been featured at a Florida protest before, near the location of the president's Mar-a-Lago resort.
For more information on the counter-protest, click here
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.