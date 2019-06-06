Super sad video shows grieving mother dolphin carrying her dead calf in Florida coastal waters

For decades scientists have researched the emotional intelligence of dolphins. Studies by the Smithsonian and Sciencemag.org, and most recently by Zoology in 2018, have proven that dolphins do participate in rituals surrounding the dead and dying, often staying with the deceased dolphins for several minutes, sometimes hours, after death.
Mother #dolphin not ready to let go of her dead calf and pushing it through the intracoastal waterway.— See Through Canoe (@SeeThroughCanoe) June 3, 2019
It's hard to say for sure without examination, but the calf may have been hit by a boat. Please don't assume that because #dolphins are fast that you won't hit them. #sad pic.twitter.com/Le2MAwvPIB
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.