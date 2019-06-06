Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Super sad video shows grieving mother dolphin carrying her dead calf in Florida coastal waters

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA TWITTER USER @SEETHROUGHCANOE
  • screengrab via Twitter user @seethroughcanoe
A new video circulating on Twitter does nothing but tug on your heartstrings.

The video, posted by Twitter user @SeeThroughCanoe, appears to show a grieving mother dolphin spotted near Indian Shores Beach in Pinellas County, as she arduously pushes it through the water with her nose.

The canoe company suggests that that calf could have been hit by a boat, but the cause of death remains undetermined.
For decades scientists have researched the emotional intelligence of dolphins. Studies by the Smithsonian and Sciencemag.org, and most recently by Zoology in 2018, have proven that dolphins do participate in rituals surrounding the dead and dying, often staying with the deceased dolphins for several minutes, sometimes hours, after death.

Dolphins being attached to their deceased kin might not be an example of grief or sadness in a human sense, but it’s still heart-wrenching to witness.



The original tweet is followed by a thread of hundreds of (completely acceptable) crying emojis.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  4. Disney World offers new summer ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  5. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation