Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Majority of Americans believe recent hurricanes in Florida were worsened by climate change, says study

After yet another season of record-breaking hurricanes, flooding and wildfires, never have more Americans felt concerned about climate change.

According to a study produced by the Yale program on climate change communication, a total of 72 percent of polled Americans now say climate change is a matter they deem personally important, marking the highest level of concern since Yale started polling the question in 2008.

The study also notes how, in total, 73 percent of Americans accept that global warming is occurring, which means for every four people who accept the fact, there's one individual who still doesn't. However, that same number has risen by 10 percent since the question was first polled in March 2015.

Following disasters such as Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle and Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, the report also found that about two-thirds of Americans believe climate change is to blame for the gradually worsening weather patterns year after year.



Even so, the above numbers are loosely dependent on your political affiliation. In fact, according to the study, while 86 percent of registered Democrats say climate change is currently underway, a measly 52 percent of registered Republicans agree with that fact.

What a world we live in. Well, what's left of it.

