What happens when all stages on the 1000 block of Mills Ave. are lit up

In both my first experience at last summer and my new venue recap at the end of the year, I noted the connective potential of the new spot as a next-door neighbor to colorful scene incubatorand another link on the crucial live music chain of Mills Avenue. Well, this recent night was a prime glimpse of what this strip looks like when all stages on the illustrious 1000 block are lit up.Walking past thecomplex, a buzzing crowd overflowed onto all the outside patios for the bigandconcert. With their own separate shows happening side by side, the street-side patios of Grumpy’s and Uncle Lou’s felt like a blended sidewalk party unto itself. Oh look, actualin Orlando. It’s real, it just needs spots to flourish. And this was a night to take advantage of the density and variety of nightlife action that’s now possible on this stretch.Beginning at Grumpy’s werea new local band that features Wet Nurse’s Nina Chaplin on drums. They’re raw, tough and full-tilt. And they’re looking toThis is the sound and face of punk rock at its timeliest.Next door at Lou’s, Michigan’sput up their own confrontation to the old guard, albeit in more dulcet ways.Although this vehicle for Emma Grrrl deals in pop- and folk-punk, it too defies the usual expectations of those subgenres and even punk music in general. Her music is tender and beautiful in unexpected ways with trumpet flourishes and some piano songs.But don’t mistake the lyrical and expressive vulnerability – She/Her/Hers is anto the masculine, heteronormative paradigm. Power to that.Following was DeLand’sWith a résumé heavy with sterling metal credits likeandthe direction of his solo work is a Steve Von Till-like turn. Raymond’ssongs are stripped and direct, and mine soul from life’s personal struggles. Although his unique case involves very real brushes with mortality , the vein is universal when he traces his scars both external and internal with plain honesty.The sentiments are intimate to anyone who’s ever been through some shit but are particularly resonant if you know where he’s come from personally. Whenguy sings about the small but essential blessings in life, it’s coming from some serious perspective. It’s a miracle that Bryan Raymond’s alive, let alone playing music again. And his new solo material reflects that journey without varnish or affectation.Back over at Grumpy’s, the opposite end of the sonic spectrum was being pushed by Atlanta’sa very heavy psych band that rocks with the girth and tonnage of metal.A small, makeshift music venue like this wasn’t the optimum setup for the full breadth of their gigantic sound, but just the height and crush of those ten-ton riffs were testament enough to know that this young band is to be taken seriously. Spin their brand-new albumand you’ll hear one of theto come along in some time.Blowing the lid off the night wasan Orlando band whose overdriven, road-scorching convergence of hardcore and metal makessound friendly by comparison. Live, they’re a grimy blast of maximum petrol punk.As I’ve noted before, Grumpy’s events calendar is anything but full-time, so this synergy and mix won’t happen every night. But the allure of nightlife on Mills magnifies each time it does.