It's been a wild year for Orlando's live music venues

It’s been an absolutely dizzying year for emerging new stages. And after following Orlando’sI need a chiropractor to straighten me out from all the zigs, zags and twists. But for now, here’s where all the dust settled:Comprised of the oldand an adjoining building, all belonging to thecomplex, this is the meteor that kickstarted the fever early when its innovative, fluid vision and remodeled facilities started sending electricity through the scene in late 2017 with potentiallyBut then the sister clubs were suddenly sold to become a seemingly more conventional nightclub concept named Club Vision that quickly folded. It’s now back up for sale.Because of its size, scope and status, this major revamp of the historicbuilding is still the scene’sOnce its renovation toward a House of Blues-style live venue is completed, it could stand eye-to-eye with prime concert halls like theandConsidering how strangely and unceremoniously the plug was yanked on Blackstar, however, this venture lives under a cloud of uncertainty. But even though it’s behind schedule, construction continues, now with a spring target opening.Its calendar hasn’t yet made optimum live use of the new facility. Still, it’s a great and accessible space that, in the right promoter’s hands, has been host to some solid concerts this year. Although under-utilized as a concert venue, thestill stands with enormous potential.By immediately succeedingin both space and programming, the quick arrival of this remodeled club saved downtown from losing a longtime stage.Though somewhat sporadic in activity, this gorgeous outdoor venue is a very welcome addition. Embodying everything that’s great about old downtown Orlando and setting it to live music, this historic courtyard is one of the city’s most picturesque spaces to experience music. When activated, it’s likeThough tiny and obscure, this Mills 50 hang is an underground sanctuary for theof queer Orlando, hosting music events that preach the fringe gospel with edge and flair.Still somewhat of an enigma with a very uneven calendar, this new Mills Avenue spot has hinted at promise as a sister venue of sorts to the legendarily strange and crucialthereby widening the gateway into Oddlando.The longtime gay bar has been making some fresh ripples now that credentialed scene-makeris officially aboard. With his diverse and tasteful background (Spacebar, Blackstar, Panic, No One Knows I’m Disco, etc.), he’s bringing new blood in the form of experimental sounds and even live acts into this beautifully outfitted, three-zone club and expanding its inclusive horizon. Great to see new energy coming out ofThanks to established local indie promoterthis downtown dive has made a late and encouraging emergence as an exceptionally fuss-free place to catch bands à la the oldMore than basic bar, this cozy Milk District spot is bringing character to the upward hood with interesting events and some decent music.Although anything but new, this beloved, true-blue local institution recently came under new ownership with a management team that includes pioneering Orlando promoter(Figurehead, Sapphire Supper Club, Dante’s, Bullitt Bar, Veranda Live, etc.). The plan is to keep the famously old-school bar vibe undisturbed. But once some stage activity starts happening, it could turn one of the city’s best dives into a nice addition to the Milk District’s live music sum.Although there was some early threat, nothing ultimately redrew the Orlando live music circuit seismically. But the bright new waves and glimpses of promise have yielded a landscape of greater variety and possibility for indie and DIY musicians to flex their wings on the street level, where it counts the most.And next week’s column will be TLU’s annualso ready the confetti.