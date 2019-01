Universal Orlando offers 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents

click to enlarge Photo by Colin Wolf

A week after Disney announced a similar deal , Universal will also offer a three-day ticket discounted ticket package for Florida residents.The three-day ticket package starts at $159, is good for one park per day (either Universal Studios Florida or Universal's Island of Adventure), can be used on non-consecutive days and has no blackout dates.An additional day can be purchased for an extra $15, and a park-to-park option (which allows you to visit two parks in one day) is available for another $40.The deal is available for purchase now through April 4 and must be used by June 30. Besides being a Florida resident, the only other requirement is a promo from a Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar product.You can read more about the details here