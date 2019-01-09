Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Universal Orlando offers 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 2:47 PM
A week after Disney announced a similar deal
, Universal will also offer a three-day ticket discounted ticket package for Florida residents.
The three-day ticket package starts at $159, is good for one park per day (either Universal Studios Florida or Universal's Island of Adventure), can be used on non-consecutive days and has no blackout dates.
An additional day can be purchased for an extra $15, and a park-to-park option (which allows you to visit two parks in one day) is available for another $40.
The deal is available for purchase now through April 4 and must be used by June 30. Besides being a Florida resident, the only other requirement is a promo from a Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar product.
You can read more about the details here
.
