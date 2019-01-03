The Gist

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Disney World brings back 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 1:55 PM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Walt Disney World is reviving its 3-day Discover Disney ticket for Florida residents.

Starting today, the limited-time deal gives guests three days at any Walt Disney World theme park for just $175. The Discover Disney deal has no blackout dates, is only good for one park per day, and must be purchased by June 27 and used by June 30.

You can also add a fourth day for $20, plus tax.

If you must visit more than one park per day, a park-hopper option is available for an extra $32.50 and $37.50 for the four-day option. There's also a "park-hopper plus" option for the water parks and golf courses.



Of course, a valid Florida ID is required for purchase. 

Overall, it's a pretty good deal considering a single day pass can range between $98 and $113, depending on the date.

