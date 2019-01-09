Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations

Donnie Romero, a Baptist minister in Texas who came into the spotlight in 2016 when he praised the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, resigned from his post last week following allegations that he used marijuana, had a gambling habit and paid for sex with prostitutes.
All of which are oft described as a solid Saturday night. That is, unless you're a fire-and-brimstone-spewing preacher in Forth Worth, Texas.
"I haven't been ruling my house well," Romero, who founded Stedfast Baptist Church in 2014, told the congregation, according to a video of the meeting that was posted to the church's official YouTube channel. "I've been a terrible husband and father.
He added: "This is the best decision – for my family and my church – to make."
The Dallas Morning News reports that Romero is now disqualified from serving as a pastor but he will continue as a member of the congregation.
In 2016, following the mass shooting at Pulse, Romero heaped praise on domestic terrorist Omar Mateen, calling the victims "perverts and pedophiles."
"They're the scum of the earth, and the earth is a better place now, and I'll take it a step further," Romero said of the Pulse victims. "I'll pray to God like I did this morning, and I will again tonight, that God will finish the job that man has started." (Our emphasis.)
Looks like he got his wish. Man gets stoned, shoots some dice, and then is caught making whoopee with hookers. Man gets fired from preaching job.