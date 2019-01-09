Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Bloggytown

Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Donnie Romero, a Baptist minister in Texas who came into the spotlight in 2016 when he praised the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, resigned from his post last week following allegations that he used marijuana, had a gambling habit and paid for sex with prostitutes.

All of which are oft described as a solid Saturday night. That is, unless you're a fire-and-brimstone-spewing preacher in Forth Worth, Texas.

"I haven't been ruling my house well," Romero, who founded Stedfast Baptist Church in 2014, told the congregation, according to a video of the meeting that was posted to the church's official YouTube channel. "I've been a terrible husband and father.

He added: "This is the best decision – for my family and my church – to make."

The Dallas Morning News reports that Romero is now disqualified from serving as a pastor but he will continue as a member of the congregation.



In 2016, following the mass shooting at Pulse, Romero heaped praise on domestic terrorist Omar Mateen, calling the victims "perverts and pedophiles."

"They're the scum of the earth, and the earth is a better place now, and I'll take it a step further," Romero said of the Pulse victims. "I'll pray to God like I did this morning, and I will again tonight, that God will finish the job that man has started." (Our emphasis.)

Looks like he got his wish. Man gets stoned, shoots some dice, and then is caught making whoopee with hookers. Man gets fired from preaching job.

"God's plan," like Drake said.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  2. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  3. Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant earns spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat Read More

  4. 'Florida Project' director Sean Baker will speak at Rollins College later this month Read More

  5. Aquatica Orlando becomes first water park in the world to be a certified autism center Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation