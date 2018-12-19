Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors will reopen in February

click to enlarge
Good news for you liver-loathers out there.
Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, the well-worn, six-decades-old landmark watering hole, is poised to reopen at the end of February after undergoing some much-needed updates.
Settle down, you boozers, the wallpaper is staying – but new owner Minesh Patel will give John Morgan's favorite bar
a little TLC in the form of a new A/C system, new lighting, a complete electrical rewiring, improvements to the exterior facade and some general "tidying up."
The space will be opened up a bit, and an effort will be made to create a little more intimacy with the addition of some corner nooks.
New furniture will be a part of the scheme as well and, yes, the package store will remain.
Also remaining: Wally's marquee sign and its divey vibe. Patel says he wants to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the Wally's we all know and love, right down to those cheapass drinks.
Well, they may not be as cheap as they used to be, but cheap they'll be.
And credit cards will be accepted. Ah progress.
Patel, who also owns the property where Slice by Pizza Bruno will open early next year
just a trip and stumble away, says he'll also make every effort to rehire Wally's staff.
Now that's cause for celebration. Wouldn't you agree, Mr. Morgan?
