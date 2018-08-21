Tip Jar

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reportedly closed after 64 years in business

Posted By on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-31_at_4.38.14_pm.png
Orlando landmark and cultural institution Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reportedly closed this morning. According to Twitter user Kelli Deluxe (@the_kspot), the dive bar closed by putting up a sign on their door with patrons still inside.
Wally's bartender (and former Peacock Room mainstay) Tania Bernard confirmed the closing on her Facebook page.
screen_shot_2018-08-21_at_10.40.24_am.png
It's a sad day as another beloved pre-Disney connection to "Old Orlando" bows out, just as Colonial Lanes did back in May. So go hug your Beefy King and let it know how you feel. You never know, man. You never know.

UPDATE: Superattorney John Morgan, who is famously a fan of Wally's, stopping in on occasion to buy the entire bar a round, has responded to the Wally's crisis on his personal Facebook page, screenshotted here by WTKS 104.1 FM's Russ Rollins. Morgan says that he will look into buying the property when he returns to Central Florida. He also says he had his first drink there when he was 16, which would have been in 1972, when the legal age to purchase alcohol was 18. 
VIA RUSS ROLLINS
  • Via Russ Rollins
