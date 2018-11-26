Pointe Orlando will soon have one of the world's best VR attractions

click image
As the second iteration
of Pointe Orlando seemingly struggles to overcome many of the same issues the first version of the retail complex faced, we’re seeing the musical chairs between tenants pick up steam.
The past year has seen numerous closures at Pointe Orlando, including Tommy Bahama, Funky Monkey, RA Sushi, and the Minus 5 ice bar. But as quickly as the closures were announced, the mall announced a line of new tenants.
From a funky Austin-based burger bar, Hopdoddy
, to a new pan-Asian restaurant, Lotus Asia House
, to a Chicago’s Hampton Social
Pointe Orlando is bringing new options to the tourist district. Now they’re looking to bring in more visitors with a promising new attraction.
California-based virtual reality tech company Nomadic
is readying to open their very first flagship experience at Pointe Orlando. Using a mix of VR and tactile experiences, the new virtual reality arcade is similar to The Void
, who has a flagship location just down the street at Disney Springs.
click image
-
Image via Nomadic VR
-
Nomadic's new VR arena at Pointe Orlando
Nomadic promises to be different though, with far more interactive opportunities than other similar VR attractions. Linking up with Vertigo Arcades
, Nomadic is looking to bring the already popular Arizona Sunshine VR game to life in never before imagined ways.
From a shaking floor, similar to the ones used in Universal’s Gringotts attraction queue, to a seemingly endless amount of physical items that have been programmed into the VR simulation Nomadic’s first experience will be an impressive addition into the crowded field of VR attractions.
Just across the pathway from Nomadic’s new Pointe Orlando location is
Main Event, the arcade and bowling alley anchored entertainment center that has its’ own VR arcade experience. Partnering with Zero Latency
, Main Event
laid claim to the “first ever free-roam, multiplayer” VR experience, but a lot has changed even since the Pointe Orlando location opened in 2016. Since then, nearly half a dozen VR experiences have opened or in the works for the International Drive tourist district alone.
While retail has struggled at Pointe Orlando, the strategically located development has remained popular for conventioneer goers. Multiple bars, nearly all with live music, and various group attractions, such as adult laser tag and bowling, are packed when large conventions are in town. Those crowds of international business leaders are precisely the type of people any startup would be interested in showcase their product to.
This is just one small step for Nomadic
in a giant plan to make the company a household name. Orlando will be just the beginning. Locations in Las Vegas and L.A. are already in the works
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.