New fusion restaurant Lotus Asia House coming to Pointe Orlando

Photo via Lotus Asia House
Pointe Orlando, the convention-goer's mall of choice, will add a new restaurant to its lineup soon.
Restaurateur Karim El Sherif and award-winning consulting chef Scott Drewno have teamed up to bring Lotus Asia House
to Pointe Orlando, scheduled to open in early 2019.
The Pan-Asian concept restaurant will move into the space formerly occupied by RA Sushi, and will feature a menu comprising Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as an indoor and outdoor sushi bar.
Photo via Lotus Asia House
The space will be split between a main indoor dining room, a designated private event area and open air seating on the patio, which includes a fireplace.
Prior to owning Lotus, El Sherif owned several restaurants in New York City. As for chef Drewno, not only is he a James Beard Award semifinalist, but he also worked with Wolfgang Puck for 20 years.
