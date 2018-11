New fusion restaurant Lotus Asia House coming to Pointe Orlando

click image Photo via Lotus Asia House

Pointe Orlando, the convention-goer's mall of choice, will add a new restaurant to its lineup soon.Restaurateur Karim El Sherif and award-winning consulting chef Scott Drewno have teamed up to bring Lotus Asia House to Pointe Orlando, scheduled to open in early 2019.The Pan-Asian concept restaurant will move into the space formerly occupied by RA Sushi, and will feature a menu comprising Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as an indoor and outdoor sushi bar.The space will be split between a main indoor dining room, a designated private event area and open air seating on the patio, which includes a fireplace.Prior to owning Lotus, El Sherif owned several restaurants in New York City. As for chef Drewno, not only is he a James Beard Award semifinalist, but he also worked with Wolfgang Puck for 20 years.