Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 12:58 PM

  Photo via City Works
This morning Bottleneck Management announced that a City Works restaurant is joining the Disney Springs lineup this upcoming summer.

The 8,632 square-foot "eatery and pour house" will be located in Disney Springs' West Side, and will feature a large patio space, three full-service bars serving local, regional and global craft beers, and plenty of televisions.

The new restaurant will be one of 8 across the country, and will offer the staple rotating draft list and classic American cuisine.

Disney Springs has been expanding its culinary repertoire as of late, including a new 4 Rivers food truck and Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy which opened earlier this year.
 
