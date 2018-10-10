City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs

click to enlarge
This morning Bottleneck Management announced that a City Works restaurant is joining the Disney Springs lineup this upcoming summer.
The 8,632 square-foot "eatery and pour house" will be located in Disney Springs' West Side, and will feature a large patio space, three full-service bars serving local, regional and global craft beers, and plenty of televisions.
The new restaurant will be one of 8 across the country, and will offer the staple rotating draft list and classic American cuisine.
Disney Springs has been expanding its culinary repertoire as of late, including a new 4 Rivers
food truck and Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy
which opened earlier this year.
