City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs

click to enlarge Photo via City Works

This morning Bottleneck Management announced that a City Works restaurant is joining the Disney Springs lineup this upcoming summer.The 8,632 square-foot "eatery and pour house" will be located in Disney Springs' West Side, and will feature a large patio space, three full-service bars serving local, regional and global craft beers, and plenty of televisions.The new restaurant will be one of 8 across the country, and will offer the staple rotating draft list and classic American cuisine.Disney Springs has been expanding its culinary repertoire as of late, including a new 4 Rivers food truck and Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy which opened earlier this year.