Guy Fieri's new chicken tender joint is now open in Disney Springs

Photo courtesy Chicken Guy!

The Mayor of Flavortown's new chicken tender-focused restaurant is now open in Disney Springs.Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! officially hatched – er, opened its doors – at Disney Springs yesterday, located next door to the Planet Hollywood Observatory.The menu is simple – guests can choose between having their chicken crispy-fried or grilled, and then enjoyed as is, in a salad or on a sandwich. There are 22 different dipping sauces – which explains why the restaurant hails itself "The Boss of Sauce" – including wasabi honey, "donkey sauce" and sweet Sriracha BBQ. Two dessert options are available, plus a handful of side options, such as loaded fries and fried pickle chips.The quick-serve restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Patrons can opt for dining on site or takeout.Chicken Guy! is the brainchild of Fieri and Planet Hollywood owner Robert Earl. The duo previously teamed up when Fieri curated part of the Observatory menu

