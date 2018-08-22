Wednesday, August 22, 2018
The new 4 Rivers food truck opens today in Disney Springs
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:34 PM
The new 4R Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck officially opens today at Disney Springs.
The new specialty truck is located in the Marketplace, between World of Disney and Ghirardelli.
Offerings include "barbacoa-style" dishes like a "Taco Cone" and burrito bowls filled with your choice of meats such as brisket barbacoa and pork sofrito. There are also vegetarian options, like a squash blossom burrito.
Unlike other 4 Rivers locations, this outpost will be open seven days a week, even Sunday.
