The new 4 Rivers food truck opens today in Disney Springs

Photo via 4 Rivers

Photo via 4 Rivers

The new 4R Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck officially opens today at Disney Springs.The new specialty truck is located in the Marketplace, between World of Disney and Ghirardelli.Offerings include "barbacoa-style" dishes like a "Taco Cone" and burrito bowls filled with your choice of meats such as brisket barbacoa and pork sofrito. There are also vegetarian options, like a squash blossom burrito.Unlike other 4 Rivers locations, this outpost will be open seven days a week, even Sunday.