Disney World union workers approve contract for $15 minimum wage by 2021

Disney union workers celebrate their historic contract agreement Thursday night.

Between whoops and cheers, Disney World union workers in Orlando overwhelmingly approved an agreement with the theme park company to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15 by October 2021."We have accomplished historic wage raises," Matt Hollis, president of the Service Trades Council Union, told a boisterous crowd Thursday. "I think the message is clear – Disney workers needed a raise. And thanks to everyone in this room and the thousands of cast members across property who showed up to vote, Disney members got a raise!"Leaders from the Service Trades Council Union, which represents 38,000 employees among its six unions, say 13,673 workers voted Sept. 5-6 across Disney on the historic contract. Only 116 workers voted against the contract. More than 99 percent of workers – 13,557 votes – were in favor of the agreement negotiated by unions over the past year.The new contract will raise the minimum wage at Disney to $11 by December 2018, $12 by March 2019 and $13 by September 2019. Wages will then go up in yearly increments to $14 in October 2020 and finally $15 in October 2021. Disney will also give unionized workers the $1,000 bonus previously denied to employees under STCU until a contract was approved.In a statement, Disney says the contract shows the theme park company's "continued investment in the future of its cast members.""Our 50 percent wage increase will have a real, meaningful impact on our Cast and their families – and is part of our commitment to the thousands of Cast Members who make magic for our guests each and every day," said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, in a statement. "Increasing wages for Cast Members represents a significant investment in Central Florida, and will provide a powerful boost to the local economy."