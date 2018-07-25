Rick Scott plans to skip Donald Trump's rally but will appear with him at Tampa school

click to enlarge Photo via Rick Scott/Twitter

Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate, will not attend President Donald Trump’s rally July 31 in Tampa but will appear with Trump earlier in the day.Scott will attend an afternoon event with the president at Tampa Bay Technical High School, Scott campaign spokeswoman Lauren Schenone said Tuesday.Trump plans to hold a 7 p.m. rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, but Scott will be at a fundraiser that night. On Monday, Trump’s campaign organization announced the rally to build support for Scott, Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.Trump’s appearance will come about a month before Florida’s Aug. 28 primary elections.Scott is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., in the November general election. The governor was a strong supporter of Trump during the 2016 presidential election but has appeared to distance himself after formally entering the U.S. Senate race.DeSantis, a U.S. House member, is touting Trump’s support while battling state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.