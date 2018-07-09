SunRail really wants you to stop taking selfies on the damn tracks

click to enlarge
Photo via sunrail/Instagram
Accidents involving SunRail and pedestrian victims are "100 percent preventable," according to state troopers
. Unfortunately, some of us still have to be reminded that fooling around on the tracks isn't a bright idea.
SunRail posted a warning on Twitter
last Wednesday, reading: "Railroad tracks are not photo studios. For your own safety, keep at least 25 feet from the tracks. Remember, trains can approach at any time from either direction. Be smart. Be safe."
An image attached to the Tweet said that the police would ticket violators.
The last SunRail incident happened on June 27 in downtown Orlando when a train collided with an SUV truck, but no one was injured. Two separate fatal incidents in March and January involved pedestrians being struck and killed by an incoming train.
In 2017, there were eight incidents involving a moving SunRail train, making it the deadliest year on record. Two of those pedestrian-train crashes were ruled suicides. Since SunRail started service in May 2014, their best streak for days without accidents
is 206 days.
When SunRail incidents started to spike in 2017, Florida Highway Patrol officials told ClickOrlando
that it would increase safety measures and spread awareness about the importance of following basic railroad safety. Apart from pedestrians on the tracks, we already know
that some drivers really don't have a clue about how to behave near train tracks, either.
In June
, SunRail announced that four new stations with additional departure times would open on July 30 in Poinciana.
It really should go without saying, but stop taking pictures on railroad tracks.
