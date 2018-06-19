Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

SunRail announces new schedule and opening of four new stations

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 11:15 AM

PHOTO BY ARTYSTYK386 VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Artystyk386 via Wikimedia Commons
SunRail announced four new stations and an updated schedule for all train departures, starting at the end of July.

The company created the new schedule to accompany the additional stations with more midday departures, which will begin July 23. In addition, evening departures have extended later at night to accommodate more riders.

The new stations are set to open on July 30 in Meadow Woods, Poinciana, at the Tupperware company campus and in Kissimmee.

SunRail currently runs through 12 train stations with Southbound hours from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Northbound hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Trains run Monday through Friday and are closed on select holidays.
click to enlarge sunrail-schedule-1-638.jpg

