Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 22, 2018

Bloggytown

Connecticut editorial roasts Florida Gov. Rick Scott for turning down transit funds

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
The Florida Democratic Party rather gleefully sent around an editorial from the Hartford Courant today titled "Thank for everything, Gov. Scott. Love, Connecticut." ("Thank"? Maybe they've been laying off copy editors.)

In cheering for the debut of the new Hartford commuter line, the editorial board wrote: "This much-anticipated train service almost didn’t happen. It’s thanks to Florida’s curious distaste for mass transit. Florida Gov. Rick Scott turned down federal transit funds in 2011, which this state then scooped up. It’s rare that Connecticut says this, but thank you, Florida."

Ouch.

Full editorial below.

The Travelers Championship isn’t the only thing worth cheering in Connecticut this week. Welcome, Hartford Line. Train lovers and tired drivers have long been waiting for you.

There’s so much pent-up demand, in fact, that way too many travelers showed up for the line’s free maiden voyage over the weekend, and buses had to be called in.

Why such enthusiasm? People love trains. They’re romantic and relaxing, and a lot more reading can get done in a rail car without getting carsick.

It’s also inexpensive and fast. The train from Hartford to New Haven is $8, and the trip takes less than an hour. Added bonus: The Hartford Line competition is driving train ticket prices down on the Amtrak line.

And commuters can park for free at some stations — Windsor Locks, for example — and take advantage of Hartford’s free Dash shuttle from Union Station to the Convention Center, the XL Center, the state Capitol, even the Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

This much-anticipated train service almost didn’t happen. It’s thanks to Florida’s curious distaste for mass transit. Florida Gov. Rick Scott turned down federal transit funds in 2011, which this state then scooped up. It’s rare that Connecticut says this, but thank you, Florida.

Floridians may not care for trains, but they have proved to be an elegant, efficient, environmentally better way to move people from city to city. Trains encourage tourism, housing and jobs along their routes. They reduce pollution and dependence on oil. Plus, they are just plain fun. There’s a reason why they’re so popular in the most charming cities in Europe.

Few new ventures happen without hiccups, and the Hartford Line is no exception. The train restrooms are locked — a bummer — until they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, hopefully by the end of the year. Some cars didn’t have air conditioning over the weekend. The rail cars aren’t the newest, though newer ones will arrive eventually.

But here’s the good news: A train ride sure beats sitting in exhaust fumes on Interstate 91. And you can nap.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Maitland Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for Enzian expansion plan Read More

  2. SunPass is waiving late fees, but customers will still deal with billing delays Read More

  3. An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down Read More

  4. Hunter's Creek is getting a Lucky's Market Read More

  5. Vendors announced for new food truck park coming to Milk District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation