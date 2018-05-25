David Hogg calls on Publix to donate $1 million to the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund

Hogg's request comes before today's planned "die in" protests at Publix stores across the country beginning at 4 p.m, urging the Fortune 500 company to discontinue its unprecedented support of Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Putnam, who has a long history of attempting to loosen Florida' already lax gun laws.
I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again.— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 24, 2018
#PUBLIX #PROTESTS #NRA - @davidhogg111 @MichaelRajner and others are staging a "die-in" at the #CoralSprings @Publix - @CBSMiami chopper on scene. pic.twitter.com/KScCbEUI4n— CBS4 Assignment Desk (@CBS4NEWSDESK) May 25, 2018
Ag Comm @adamputnam is in charge of inspecting grocery stores. After 7 @Publix stores FAILED health inspections for rat shit, bugs, meat at unsafe temps + more, Putnam pulled reports from his site + eliminated pass/fail system. We call that pay to play. https://t.co/3ndjTBlV07— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 24, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.