David Hogg calls on Publix to donate $1 million to the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund

I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again.

Ag Comm @adamputnam is in charge of inspecting grocery stores. After 7 @Publix stores FAILED health inspections for rat shit, bugs, meat at unsafe temps + more, Putnam pulled reports from his site + eliminated pass/fail system. We call that pay to play. https://t.co/3ndjTBlV07