'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday

Photo via David Hogg/Twitter
A recent "die in" at Speaker Paul Ryan's office in Washington, D.C.
In the wake of a Tampa Bay Times
report showing that Publix has given an unprecedented amount of support to GOP candidate for governor and self-described "Proud NRA Sellout
" Adam Putnam, survivors of the school shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead
are calling for a protest of the Lakeland-based grocer.
David Hogg, an outspoken NRA critic and school shooting survivor, took to Twitter this morning calling the grocery chain an "NRA Sellout" for their continued support of Putnam, and asking people to participate in a "die in" at their local Publix beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday May 25.
"We must hold these businesses accountable just like our politicians," said Hogg in another tweet.
Hogg's pressure on Publix plays on the string of outrage following news of the Polk County grocer donating $670,000 to Putnam over the course of his career. Earlier this week, people began tweeting photos
of their receipts from Publix competitors along with the #BoycottPublix and #TweetTheReceipt hashtags.
Since the Tampa Bay Times
report, Publix has attempted to clarify their support for Putnam, saying they only support the candidate, and not the NRA
, which is arguably the same thing. Putnam, who currently has an A-plus rating from the NRA, has continuously pushed to relax Florida's already loose gun laws.
As the Times
reported, Publix's connection with Putnam is deeper than just supporting the hometown candidate. As Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture, Putnam once removed failed Publix health inspections from the public website, and then changed the labeling from a failing grade to "re-inspection required."
